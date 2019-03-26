Baby Cam Catches Ghostly Figure Walking Around Crib

The mother of the baby saw 3 deep purple scratches on her daughter when she got up from her nap. They thought maybe the baby had scratched herself but the scratches didn’t match so they decided to look at the video from the baby cam. What they saw chilled them. They saw a ghostly male figure walking around the baby’s crib and vanishing into thin air. Since then they have have had paranormal investigators come to the house and they have confirmed there is activity. The couple is actively looking for a new house and they never leave the baby alone.