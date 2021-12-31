      Weather Alert

Betty White: 1922-2021

Dec 31, 2021 @ 4:52pm
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 10: Betty White arrives for an evening with Betty White held at Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on May 10, 2012 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)

Television and pop culture icon, Betty White has died at the age of 99, just weeks shy of what would have been her 100th birthday. Her passing was confirmed by longtime agent, Jeff Witjas early Friday afternoon.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 10: Betty White arrives for an evening with Betty White held at Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on May 10, 2012 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)

 

Betty’s career in television dates back seven decades – a Guinness World Record. Her biggest successes were the 1970s sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show and her role in the 1980s sitcom, The Golden Girls. Both of which earned her Emmy Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 07: Actress Betty White speaks onstage at The 41st Annual People’s Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre LA Live on January 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Incidentally, Ms. White was the final surviving member of the show, which in its afterlife, accrued a sizable audience with younger audiences.

CULVER CITY, CA – JUNE 09: Actress Betty White performs onstage at the 39th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Morgan Freeman held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 9, 2011 in Culver City, California. The AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Morgan Freeman will premiere on TV Land on Saturday, June 19 at 9PM ET/PST. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

Betty’s final Emmy came in 2010 for her hosting spot on Saturday Night Live.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 14: Actress Betty White, announcer Steve Higgins and host Jimmy Fallon visit “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” at Rockefeller Center on June 14, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Betty is pre-deceased by her husband, Allen Ludden who passed in 1981. Betty never remarried.

STUDIO CITY, CA – JANUARY 16: (L-R) Actresses Valerie Bertinelli, Wendie Malick, Betty White and Jane Leeves pose at the Betty White celebratation of her 93rd birthday on the set of “Hot in Cleveland” held at CBS Studios – Radford on January 16, 2015 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for TV Land)

 

Popular Posts
‘The Batman” Bat And The Cat Trailer
Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ is Coming to Peloton
Best Celebrity Tik Toks Of The Year
Camila Cabello Is Going on a “Social Media Detox”
Jack Harlow, Saweetie, 24kGoldn and More To Perform For NBC’s NYE Special
Connect With Us Listen To Us On