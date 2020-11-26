Biden-Harris Ticket: First In U.S. History To Surpass 80 Million Votes
The 2020 election was record-setting in more ways than one.
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received more votes than any other presidential ticket in U.S. history.
According to the Cook Political Report, a non-partisan organization, the Biden-Harris ticket surpassed 80 million votes.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence received more than 73 million votes. Both Biden and Trump beat the previous record held by Barack Obama who got nearly 70 million votes in 2008.