“Big Bang Theory” Has Come to an End

Last night was the finale of the hit CBS show “Big Bang Theory” and fans are all in their feelings about the show coming to an end. If you didn’t get a chance to watch the show yet, close your eyes and ears because here come the spoilers.

At the end of the show, Amy and Sheldon won the Nobel Prize for physics and spoke about the people who inspired him and “apologized to his friends if he hadn’t been the friend you deserve.”

In another surprise, Penny revealed that she was pregnant and finally after all this time the elevator finally worked!

How did you like the finale of Big Bang Theory? Did you see it ending differently?