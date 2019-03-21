“Bill and Ted 3” Gets a Release Date

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter just made a righteous announcement about their movie “Bill and Ted 3.”

The two did a video at the Hollywood Bowl and announced that “Bill and Ted 3: Face the Music” will be released August 21, 2020.

For this film older friends, Bill and Ted get a visit from someone from the future who lets them know that only their song can save the world and they go on an adventure to make the song happen.

How excited are you about the new “Bill and Ted” film? What artists do you think will be in the film?