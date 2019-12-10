Billie Eilish and Alicia Keys Duet ‘Ocean Eyes’ On ‘Corden’
It’s the collaboration that we didn’t know we needed. Alicia Keys filled in for James Corden on The Late Late Show and one of her special guests was Billie Eilish. The two singers performed Eilish’s song, “Ocean Eyes” and it was nothing short of amazing. It starts off with Keys beginning the song with a soft voice, and trades off with Billie through the verse. It’s so beautiful just how delicate the performance was. Everything was very subdued, but it brought out so much emotion! When they both come in together with the soft high harmonies, it truly sings though! Under dramatic blue lights, Keys flipped the top up on what appeared to be a desk but turned out to be a piano where she played the tune as Keys and Eilish’s voices complimented each other on the intimate track. During Alicia’s hosting episode, Ali Wong also appeared before an all-female studio audience. Other hosts will be filling in for Corden this week including, Harry Styles, Melissa McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Chance the Rapper and Jeff Goldblum.
What did you think of Billie Eilish and Alicia Keys’ collaboration of “Ocean Eyes?”