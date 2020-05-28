Billie Eilish’s Short Film Is A Strong Message To Body Shamers
Billie Eilish has shared a short film that debuted while she was on tour earlier this year. It was previously only available from fan-captured video footage.
The video is called Not My Responsibility. It focuses on the undue expectations on young women and the double standards they face.
As Eilish undresses in the film, she narrates, “Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?”
She continues saying, “If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut.”