Bradley Cooper Calls Awards Season ‘Meaningless’
In a recent interview with his former co-star from A Star is Born, Anthony Ramos, Bradley Cooper said awards show season is meaningless.
While Bradley has won other awards, he has never won an Oscar. He’s been nominated 8 times.
He said, the awards season stuff is a real test…it makes you face ego, vanity and insecurity. It’s very interesting and utterly meaningless.
In 2019 he said he was embarrassed when he did not receive a nomination for Best Director for A Star is Born at the Oscars.
He said the downside to losing an award is people treat you different, He said you feel like a loser and then people are avoiding you.
Do you think Bradley Cooper would feel this way had he won an Oscar?