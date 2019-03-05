Brie Larson Got Emotional at “Captain Marvel” Premiere

Brie Larson, the woman who plays Marvel superhero Captain Marvel, was at the premiere of the film and couldn’t help but get emotional.

When she walked the red carpet at the premiere Monday she teared up and said to the reporter, “I’m crying a lot today.”

Even when Larson spoke to those in attendance to see the premiere she had tears in her eyes and said, “I’m not gonna sit here and take too long.”

Brie’s character Captain Marvel is a female who is about to take the lead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and while that may be overwhelming for her, Brie’s co-star Lashana Lynch put it all into perspective by saying about Captain Marvel, “she’s a superhero by being born a woman.”

Do you already have your tickets for Captain Marvel?” How much money do you think the film will make in its opening weekend?