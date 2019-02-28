Cadbury Looking to Hire a Chocolate Taster

If you’re looking for a sweet new job, Cadbury is looking to hire a chocolate taster to taste and review chocolate.

Seriously, Mondeléz International, the company that makes Cadbury, Oreo, and other brands want to pay someone $14 an hour to let them know how their products taste.

The part-time position is based in the U.K. and as far as experience is involved, none is necessary.

Would you move to the U.K. for this part-time job? What is the most unusual job you or a friend have ever had?