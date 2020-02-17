      Weather Alert

Cancer Patient Gets Message from Daughter Written in the Snow at Cleveland Clinic

Feb 17, 2020 @ 9:56am

Sometimes a simple gesture can really lift someone’s spirits.  Here is a great example.  A patient at the Cleveland Clinic is battling cancer.  Her daughter, who is from Guatemala, had never seen snow before.  So she figured out where her mom’s window was and sent her a message in the snow.  The message was simple, “Mom, Be Brave”.  It lifted the spirits of her mother and she’s hoping other patients will see it and know that someone cares.

