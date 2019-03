Brie Larson decided to drop by a movie theater playing her film Captain Marvel on Saturday. Larson showed up at the AMC in Clifton, New Jersey wearing a custom Captain Marvel jumpsuit.

While sipping on a drink in a cup with her likeness, Larson told the audience, “I just heard that I was on the cups and popcorn and wanted to see for myself. Thank you so much for coming, you guys are so awesome to come opening weekend.”