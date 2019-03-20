Celebrity Cuisine Packs Civic Center

(WHBC) – Hundreds of people got their grub on at the Canton Civic Center for a great cause on Tuesday night.

It was the 27th Annual Celebrity Cuisine.

People got to enjoy food from dozens of Stark County’s finest restaurants, and had a chance to mingle with local celebrities.

The event raised money for the Community Harvest food rescue program which provides tens of thousands of meals to those in need in Stark County.

A big thanks to everyone who came out and helped make Celebrity Cuisine a big success again this year.