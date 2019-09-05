Chanel Miller, Victim of Brock Turner Sexual Assault, Speaks Out
Her name is Chanel Miller. Before, we only knew her as “Emily Doe” during the sexual assault case involving Brock Turner, who was a student at Stanford. Miller’s story, and identity will be shared on an upcoming episode of CBS’s 60 minutes to air on Sunday September 22nd. The case gained national attention after Turner was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault, and only received six months in the county jail, instead of a possible 14 years in the federal prison. Of those six months, Turner was released after only serving three. Judge Aaron Persky, who presided over the case, said that a tougher sentence would have a severe impact on Turner, and did not think that Brock was a danger to other despite being convicted.
This ruling caused Persky to be the first judge in California to be recalled in 80 years.
She will be telling her story in a new book, Know My Name due out on September 24th.