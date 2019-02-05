Charlotte Russe Files for Bankruptcy and Plans to Close Nearly 100 Stores

Young women’s fashion retailer Charlotte Russe has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and plans to close 94 of its 500 stores nationwide.

Charlotte Russe is just one of many mall-based retailers that have closed their stores in the last two years. A company spokesperson stated that marketing strategies failed to stay ahead of fashion trends and styles.

Charlotte Russe’s sales dived from $928 million in 2017 to $795 million last year.

The company has stated that it plans to keep its online store active.

Do you still shop at the mall for clothes? Is there something that you will only buy in store rather than online?