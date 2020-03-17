      Breaking News
Dr. Acton: “This is Why What You are Doing Makes All the Difference.”

Check out These Free Streaming Concerts While You’re Stuck at Home!

Mar 17, 2020 @ 5:34pm

Stuck at home due to the outbreak?  Some of your favorite artists can keep you company while you self-quarantine with FREE streaming concerts! Following Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s lead, John Legend has announced he’s performing a free show on Instagram Tuesday at 4 pm EST. Pink kept fans company on Monday, giving a free concert and piano lessons on Monday that you can still watch on Instagram.  You can swoon alongside actress Nicole Kidman watching Keith Urban’s recent free performance for cabin-fevered country fans. The esteemed Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will take your song suggestions for choreography, too!  They’ve been keeping fans moving on Instagram using #TheShowMustGoOn.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Addresses Your Pets, Coronavirus, and Misinformation
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Terms Of Use