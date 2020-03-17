Check out These Free Streaming Concerts While You’re Stuck at Home!
Stuck at home due to the outbreak? Some of your favorite artists can keep you company while you self-quarantine with FREE streaming concerts! Following Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s lead, John Legend has announced he’s performing a free show on Instagram Tuesday at 4 pm EST. Pink kept fans company on Monday, giving a free concert and piano lessons on Monday that you can still watch on Instagram. You can swoon alongside actress Nicole Kidman watching Keith Urban’s recent free performance for cabin-fevered country fans. The esteemed Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will take your song suggestions for choreography, too! They’ve been keeping fans moving on Instagram using #TheShowMustGoOn.