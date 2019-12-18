      Weather Alert

Chrissy Teigan Was NOT Happy With John Legend and She Ranted on Twitter About It

Dec 18, 2019 @ 1:37pm
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Chrissy was pretty upset and I bet most couples can relate to this (well, not with who was coming to dinner, but with the situation).  WARNING:  Some swearing in the tweets.

She goes on to say:

And she followed THAT up with this:

