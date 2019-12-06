      Weather Alert

Christmas Comes To Canton At Light Up Downtown

Dec 6, 2019 @ 12:57pm

The annual tradition came alive to help start the holiday season in Canton!

TAGS
Canton christmas downtown Event holiday light up
Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Mix 94.1 on Alexa!
Alpha Cares
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!