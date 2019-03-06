Claire’s And Justice Makeup Products Test Positive of Asbestos

It was first reported in 2017 that some makeup products sold at Claire’s and Justice may contain asbestos, and on Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration confirmed it to be the case. The federal agency released their findings showing that three cosmetic products from Claire’s and one from Justice were found to contain the cancer-causing ingredient. Claire’s disputes the claims, but pulled the items from store shelves “out of an abundance of caution,” as well as “any remaining talc based cosmetic products,” according to a statement. Anyone who has the offending products should stop using them, warns the FDA, which includes Claire’s Eye Shadows batch No./lot No. 08/17, Claire’s Compact Powder batch No./lot No.: 07/15 and Claire’s Contour Palette batch No./lot No. 04/17. Are you concerned that other makeup products could be tainted? Are you diligent about checking for recalls?