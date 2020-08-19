Could Drive Through Haunted Houses Save Halloween?
Traditional haunted houses face the challenge of how to scare people effectively in the era of social distancing.
A group in Tokyo, Japan may have laid the groundwork on how to do a COVID-19 safe haunted house. The Scare Squad developed a drive-through haunted house where customers stayed in their cars. Zombies attack, fake blood is spurted, thrills are had.
The 13-minute experience might be scarier than a regular haunted house because people are trapped inside their vehicles the entire time. There’s no running away from the nightmares. Would you do this? Do you think we will see these in the U.S.?