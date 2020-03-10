Critics Are Loving Disney’s “Mulan” Live Action Remake
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: (L-R) Crystal Rao, Chen Tang, Nelson Lee, Jimmy Wong, Rosalind Chao, Yoson An, Jet Li, Yifei Liu, Director Niki Caro, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Tzi Ma, Ron Yuan, Jun Yu, Doua Moua, and Xana Tang speak onstage during the World Premiere of Disney's 'MULAN' at the Dolby Theatre on March 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
The first comments about the Disney live-action remake of Mulan are very favorable. Critics gave their first thoughts about the movie on social media. One person wrote, “#Mulan is the best of the Disney live-action remakes since Cinderella — I didn’t even miss the songs. Finds new notes in a story we already know while delivering gorgeous action, heart, and humor.” Another person said, “Is Mulan the first great superhero movie of 2020? It sure feels like it. She soars over rooftops, flies across walls, shoots arrows, and is just a general badass. The film serves as a reminder to be true to yourself.” Will you go into Mulan with high expectations?