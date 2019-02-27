Dangerous Momo Challenge Spreading Across the Country

Parents you need to be aware there is a dangerous new challenge targeting kids going around that you need to know about called “The Momo Challenge.”

This disturbing challenge asks kids to do dangerous things to themselves and continues to strike fear in parents across the country.

The disturbing videos are being found on the “YouTube Kids” app that instructs children to do things like gouging their eyes and other harmful challenges and some children have died.

Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers says taking the tablet or phone from your kids may not be the best solution to curb this problem. Instead, he wants parents to get more involved with their children’s internet activity and social media use.

Have you come across “The Momo Challenge” videos? What do you think of Chris Kim’s advice on dealing with the videos?