Daniel Craig Talks About the Last Bond Movie

Despite the rumors of who will be the next James Bond, Daniel Craig is set to reprise the role for the 25th James Bond film.

He did confirm that this would be the last film, but don’t ask him about the plans after him.

“I got a movie to make and that is all that matters,” Craig said. “I am not thinking about the end.”

Do you still have a favorite to be the next James Bond? Who has been your favorite James Bond so far?