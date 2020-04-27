Daughter Replaces Family Photos With Crayon Drawings One By One, Parents Don’t Notice For 11 Days
Kristen Vogler is the prankster of her family and although most of her pranks are innocent, there was one that she’s been dying to do but never had the time until the Coronavirus hit. Kristen decided to use the quarantine to take a wall full of family photos and replace them with replicas drawn with crayon. Vogler replaced one photo a day with a hand drawn picture. For a total of eleven days, Kristen replaced a photo and even though she thought she would get caught several times, she didn’t. It wasn’t until day eleven that her family noticed and they had a good laugh about it.