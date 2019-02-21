Daycare Provider Breastfeeds Baby Without Mom’s Consent
By Gabe
|
Feb 21, 2019 @ 3:40 PM

Finding the right person to care for your child in this day and age can be a difficult task. One mom made the wrong decision and is sharing her story.

The anonymous mom posted her jaw-dropping story in an effort to get advice from other parents. The mom admitted that she feeds her baby formula because she can’t lactate but was surprised to catch her daycare provide breastfeeding her child without her permission.

The mom showed up early to grab her child on a Friday and walked in on the worker who insisted she was only trying to save the baby from the formula “chemicals that were being forced into her body.”

