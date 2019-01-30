Deadpool Creator Says “Deadpool 3” Will Happen
By Sarah
|
Jan 30, 2019 @ 7:34 AM

Rob Liefeld, the creator of Deadpool expects another Deadpool movie to happen “in some form or fashion.”
“Disney paid $60 million for Fox and Deadpool is the most valuable asset in today’s market. Makes more than X-Men films,” Liefeld continued in a tweet.
Reynolds was unsure of a third Deadpool, but a third film is currently in development and will apparently go in a more different direction than what fans are used to seeing from the superhero.
Do you like the idea of solo Deadpool movies or would you like to see the X-Force?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Pat Catan’s is Closing! Have You Ever Heard of Galentine’s Day Maroon 5 Cancels Pre-Super Bowl Press Conference Ashton Kutcher Tweeted out His Phone Number?! Toddler Scolds Dad For Leaving Toilet Seat Up Major iPhone FaceTime Bug Lets You Hear Audio Before Caller Answers
Comments