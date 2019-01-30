Deadpool Creator Says “Deadpool 3” Will Happen

Rob Liefeld, the creator of Deadpool expects another Deadpool movie to happen “in some form or fashion.”

“Disney paid $60 million for Fox and Deadpool is the most valuable asset in today’s market. Makes more than X-Men films,” Liefeld continued in a tweet.

Reynolds was unsure of a third Deadpool, but a third film is currently in development and will apparently go in a more different direction than what fans are used to seeing from the superhero.

Do you like the idea of solo Deadpool movies or would you like to see the X-Force?