DHS Issues National Terrorism Advisory
The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday issued a national terrorism advisory in what it calls a “heightened threat environment across the U.S.”
Although DHS officials haven’t specified exactly what type of threats the country is facing, they say they’re “motivated by a range of issues, including anger over COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 election results and police use of force.”
The advisory is expected to remain in effect until April 30th. How can DHS officials know we’ll still be threatened in April?