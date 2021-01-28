      Weather Alert

DHS Issues National Terrorism Advisory

Jan 28, 2021 @ 1:02am

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday issued a national terrorism advisory in what it calls a “heightened threat environment across the U.S.”

Although DHS officials haven’t specified exactly what type of threats the country is facing, they say they’re “motivated by a range of issues, including anger over COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 election results and police use of force.”

The advisory is expected to remain in effect until April 30th. How can DHS officials know we’ll still be threatened in April?

Popular Posts
bernie sanders meme
Ryan Reynolds Wins The Bernie Sanders Meme Frenzy With A Little Help From Deadpool
Cardboard boxes
There's A New Scam That Involves Sending People Packages They Didn't Order
washington monument at night
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Psychic Medium Thomas John Recaps The Inauguration Festivities
Prince Harry Says Social Media Is To Blame For The Capitol Riot
lighthouse
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Name That Sea Shanty Tune