Disney Releases More Info About Disney Plus

You may want to make room in your budget for another streaming service subscription when Disney Plus launches on November 12.

The company has announced that new shows like the much talked about Star Wars series The Mandalorian will be on the service as well as all 30 seasons of the Simpsons, and original shows surrounding Marvel superheroes.

The service will be cheaper than Netflix with an initial subscription price of $7 a month, and there’s the talk of a Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu bundle that would give you all three services at a discount price.

Do you plan on subscribing to Disney Plus? What is it about Disney Plus that you think you’ll like most?