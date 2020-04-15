      Breaking News
ODOT Director: Food Trucks Will Assist Truckers in Their Vital Role

Disney Shares Grilled Cheese Sandwich Recipe From Toy Story Land

Apr 15, 2020 @ 10:57am

If you’re homeschooling your kids right now Disney has a recipe that you can make that we’re sure you’re more familiar with than their math class.  The Disney park blog page released several recipes for food that is featured within the theme parks including Walt Disney’s favorite chili, churro bites and Toy Story Land’s grilled cheese sandwich.  The sandwich is way more than ordinary, it combines cheddar, provolone, and shredded cheeses along with cream cheese and a garlic spread.

