DIY Ways To Keep Valentine’s Day Budget Friendly

Who says Valentine’s Day has to cost an arm and a leg? You can easily keep the day romantic and inexpensive with these budget-friendly DIY ideas. Sure you can Netflix and chill, but perhaps try something a little more active like an at home spa day together.

Wearing moisturizing and cleansing facemasks could make for some fun photos. A massage doesn’t cost more than the oils, nor would a couple’s mani-pedi session break the bank if you did decide to leave the house. The site MensXP even suggests getting creative with lipstick, giving endless options for what you can do.