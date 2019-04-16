Dog Found Paddling in Ocean 130 Miles from Shore

A miracle dog found paddling in the ocean 130 miles from the nearest shore has found a new home with one his rescuers.

The dog, a brown Aspin, was rescued Friday after oil rig workers spotted his head bobbing up and down in the middle of the Gulf of Thailand. He made it to the oil platform but had no way of reaching the deck, says worker Vitisak Payalaw. “We decided to tie a rope around his neck and pull him to our site,” Vitisak says. “We had to race against time as the waves might sweep him away.” The workers named the shivering, exhausted dog Boonrod, which means “making a spiritual donation for good luck in the future” in Thai.

The oil rig crew brought Boonrod, who they suspect fell off a boat, to shore Monday. He’ll soon be heading home with Vitisak.