Domino’s Delivery Man Catches Robbery Suspect and Still Delivers Pizza on Time

A Domino’s delivery man went above and beyond the call of duty when he helped capture a robber and still delivered the pizza in under 30 minutes.

Alou Bathily, who recently moved the United States less than two months ago, was delivering pizza in Manhattan on his bike when he saw a police chase.

Lovell Ambrister, 17, was seen running from police after reports of him and five other people harassing a woman, pulling her hair and stealing her headphones.

Bathily chased Ambrister on his bike, grabbed him and sat on him until police arrived on the scene. Police found $50 counterfeit bills that Ambrister was using to buy stuff and return for real money.