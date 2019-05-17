Don’t Take The Cow Kissing Challenge
By Sarah
|
May 17, 2019 @ 7:34 AM

Some internet “challenges” are fun. Others are really dumb and dangerous. This one falls into the latter.
European officials are asking citizens not to participate in the Cow Kiss Challenge as it could turn out bad for everyone involved.
Launched as a charity drive by the app Castl on Wednesday, users in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria have taken up the task, which involves walking up to the farm animal and smooching, “with or without tongues”.
Both politicians and farm experts have warned that approaching a cow, especially one with calves nearby, could lead to trampling or worse.
What’s the dumbest internet “challenge” you’ve come across? Have you participated in any? Which?

