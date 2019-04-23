Easter Bunny Lays Down the Law on Feuding Couple
By Sarah
|
Apr 23, 2019 @ 7:30 AM

A video that’s gone viral has left the Easter Bunny at the center of a scandal.
The clip, which appeared Sunday on Instagram, shows a man and a woman fighting in downtown Orlando. Suddenly someone in an Easter Bunny costume steps in and tries to break it up. When his efforts fail, the oversized bunny delivers several punches to the man’s stomach. Finally, a police officer breaks up the skirmish. Someone off screen can be heard saying, “The Easter Bunny is shaking.”
Whether the fight was real is anyone’s guess, but the Orlando Police Department has no arrests connected with the incident on record.
Do you think the fight was real? If you were a child, would seeing this video traumatize you?

