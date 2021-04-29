      Weather Alert

Elliot Page Talks About Coming Out As Transgender

Apr 29, 2021 @ 1:16am

Elliot Page chatted with Oprah about coming out as transgender and how it affected his life. The actor talked about what brings him the most joy and said, “Getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist, and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror, and you’re just like, ‘There I am.’ And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked.”

He adds, tearing up, “It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the- probably the first time. Tears of joy.”

The full interview with Oprah will air on April 30th on AppleTV+.

Popular Posts
Disney Fan Complains of Theme Park "Woke"ness
LeVar Burton And Joe Buck Among Final Group Of 'Jeopardy!' Guest Hosts
fake eyelashes
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Kelsey's Eyelash Trauma
Talking Earth Day With Steve From Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Recycling District
The Best Oscar Movies On Netflix Right Now