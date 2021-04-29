Elliot Page Talks About Coming Out As Transgender
Elliot Page chatted with Oprah about coming out as transgender and how it affected his life. The actor talked about what brings him the most joy and said, “Getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist, and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror, and you’re just like, ‘There I am.’ And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked.”
He adds, tearing up, “It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the- probably the first time. Tears of joy.”
The full interview with Oprah will air on April 30th on AppleTV+.