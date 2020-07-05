Ex-Bodyguard Squashes Rumors Behind Michael Jackson’s Supposed ‘Secret Child Room’
Rumors of child molestation dogged Michael Jackson during his life and later resurfaced following the release of the documentary Leaving Neverland: Michael Jackson and Me. Among the claims, the late legend had a “secret child room” in his mansion. But that was never the case, reveals Jackson’s former bodyguard in an interview with The Scott McGlynn Show podcast. “They [critics] try and tell you that he built a secret child room but that was there when he bought the house, it was actually a panic room,” said Matt Fiddes, adding, “So it was not a secret room, it is the most ridiculous stuff that people make up.” Fiddes also hints that previously unheard music could come from the King of Pop’s vault, potentially even a biopic, “a bit like the Freddie Mercury one.”