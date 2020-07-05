      Weather Alert

Ex-Bodyguard Squashes Rumors Behind Michael Jackson’s Supposed ‘Secret Child Room’

Jul 5, 2020 @ 9:09am

Rumors of child molestation dogged Michael Jackson during his life and later resurfaced following the release of the documentary Leaving Neverland: Michael Jackson and Me. Among the claims, the late legend had a “secret child room” in his mansion. But that was never the case, reveals Jackson’s former bodyguard in an interview with The Scott McGlynn Show podcast. “They [critics] try and tell you that he built a secret child room but that was there when he bought the house, it was actually a panic room,” said Matt Fiddes, adding, “So it was not a secret room, it is the most ridiculous stuff that people make up.” Fiddes also hints that previously unheard music could come from the King of Pop’s vault, potentially even a biopic, “a bit like the Freddie Mercury one.”

Popular Posts
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Submit Your Community Event
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use