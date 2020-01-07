Family of Colorblind Boy Helping Other Colorblind Kids to See Color
Remember this little guy from Minnesota? Jonathan Jones is extremely colorblind, as is his principal. His principal let him borrow his special glasses that allow him to see color and the moment was captured on camera the first time he put them on. He was immediately overwhelmed with emotion.
A GoFundMe campaign was set up to raise the $350 needed to buy Jonathan his own set of glasses. The reaction was amazing! As of last week over $35,000 had been raised so the family is donating the additional funds to buy glasses for other colorblind kids.
The company that makes the glasses, Enchroma, has pledged to donate a pair of glasses for free for every pair that is purchased so they will be able to help twice as many kids who are colorblind.