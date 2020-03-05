Family of Little Boy Bullied Because He Was Born With a Form of Dwarfism Turns Down Trip to Disneyland and Donates Crowdfund Money to Charity
Quaden Bayles is a little boy in Australia who has a form of Dwarfism. His mother posted a video of him recently crying from being bullied. The video went viral and a crowdfunding campaign to raise money to send him to Disneyland ended up getting donations over $470,000.
His family has decided not to go to Disneyland but to donate the money to charities who fight bullying. His aunt says, ‘We want the money to go to community organizations that really need it. They know what the money should be spent on. So, as much as want to go to Disneyland, I think our community would far off benefit from that.