Fatal Crash During Morning Snow

(WHBC) – A woman was killed in a weather-related crash northwest of Canton.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday on Portage Street, a little east of Akron Road.

Investigators say Nancy A. Markwood, 72, of New Franklin, was driving westbound on Portage Street when a car going east on Portage, driven by Karen C. Smith, 73, of Canal Fulton, lost control on the snowy road, went left of center and struck Markwood’s vehicle.

The impact forced Markwood’s vehicle off the north side of Portage Street.

Markwood died at the scene.

Smith was taken to Mercy Medical Center with serious injuries.

The highway patrol says both women were wearing a seat belt, and alcohol and drugs are not involved in the crash.