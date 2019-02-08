Fields Eligible To Play QB For Ohio State
By WHBC
|
Feb 8, 2019

Justin Fields, the transfer quarterback from Georgia has been ruled eligible to play for Ohio State in the 2019 season.

Jerry Emig, from the Ohio State public relations staff announced it via Twitter a short while ago:

@BuckeyeNotes The transfer waiver application seeking immediate eligibility for student-athlete Justin Fields that The Ohio State University submitted to the NCAA has been approved. Fields will be eligible to compete in the 2019-20 academic year.

Here’s the statement from Justin Fields via the Columbus Dispatch Buckeyes beat reporter Bill Rabinowitz Twitter account:

4:25 PM – 8 Feb 2019
