Fiji Water Girl Gets Soap Opera Role

Who knew that you could photobomb celebrities during awards season and get yourself a role on a soap opera. That’s exactly what happened to the Fiji Water girl from the Golden Globes.

Kelleth Culbert, who always wanted to get into acting, has landed a role on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

Kelleth makes her soap opera debut on February 6.

Details about exactly what she’s doing on the show aren’t known, but one thing is for sure, she won’t be serving up water.

Is there a part of you that’s upset that she got a role on a tv show by photobombing pictures? What’s the craziest thing you’ve done to get noticed? How did it work out for you?