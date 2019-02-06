First Round Results for Best Love Song

To ramp up to our Valentine’s MIXtape weekend, we are asking YOU what you think is the best love song of all time! These are the results from the first round!

Round 1:

“I Will Always Love You” Whitney Houston

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” Elvis Presely -WINNER

“Book of Love” Peter Gabriel

“Endless Love” Lionel Richie -WINNER

“When a Man Loves a Woman” Percy Sledge

“All of Me” John Legend – WINNER

“At Last” Etta James

“The Way You Look Tonight” Frank Sinatra – WINNER

“Something” The Beatles

“More Than Words” Extreme – WINNER

ROUND 2 STARTS TOMORROW!