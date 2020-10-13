      Weather Alert

Forget Black Friday — The Smart Money’s On Prime Day Deals This Year

Oct 13, 2020 @ 9:51am

The holiday shopping season is getting underway early this year thanks to Amazon Prime Day happening on Tuesday, October 13th.

Amazon Prime Day will unlock deals on everything from TVs and electronics to household items, clothing, and car accessories.

The deals will run from Tuesday, October 13th until Wednesday, October 14th. Autoblog.com will be updating the deals every half-hour as well as keeping consumers updated on staff picks and holiday gift ideas.

What are you looking to get a deal on during Amazon Prime Day?

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use