Forget Black Friday — The Smart Money’s On Prime Day Deals This Year
The holiday shopping season is getting underway early this year thanks to Amazon Prime Day happening on Tuesday, October 13th.
Amazon Prime Day will unlock deals on everything from TVs and electronics to household items, clothing, and car accessories.
The deals will run from Tuesday, October 13th until Wednesday, October 14th. Autoblog.com will be updating the deals every half-hour as well as keeping consumers updated on staff picks and holiday gift ideas.
What are you looking to get a deal on during Amazon Prime Day?