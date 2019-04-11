“Game of Thrones” Makeup Launched by Urban Decay

Urban Decay and HBO have teamed up for a limited edition Game of Thrones makeup line.

The palettes are inspired by the show. There’s House Stark, House Targaryen, House Lannister, and the White Walkers. There is also a Mother of Dragons highlight palette.

The brushes are patterned after Jon Snow’s sword, Longclaw and Arya’s sword, Needle.

There are eyeliners and lipsticks as well. The collection goes on sale this Saturday. The final season of Game of Thrones begins this Sunday.

If you bought this, would you wear the make-up or save it as a keepsake from the show?