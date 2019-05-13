“Game of Thrones” Was Full of Fire and Death

After last night’s next to last Game of Thrones one thing is for sure, plenty of people will be talking about what happened at work and on social media as the episode was filled with a huge plot twist, lots of fire, and lots of death.

Without giving out spoilers, let’s just say if you had suspicions about Danearys’ mental state they were surely answered last night and “Mad Queen” moniker was justified.

While many fans absolutely loved the plot twists, there were those that didn’t think that much death should have happened and was left scratching their head.

What did you think of last night’s Game of Thrones? Do you ever watch an episode more than once in case there was something you missed?