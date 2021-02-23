George Clooney To Produce OSU Abuse Docuseries
George Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures is set to produce a docuseries about an abuse scandal that rocked Ohio State University. The series will be done based on an October 2020 story from Sports Illustrated about allegations against former Ohio State sports doctor Richard Strauss and how the university didn’t respond to the allegations in a timely manner. Right now, the series doesn’t have a network or streaming service, but Clooney and his team are “very pleased to be able to bring this story to light.”
