‘Groundhog Day’ TV Show Reportedly In The Works
Now could not be a more perfect time for a TV adaption of Groundhog Day to be in the works. According to Stephen Tobolowsky, who starred as Ned “Needlenose” Ryerson in the 1993 Bill Murray classic, conversations are taking place. Speaking to the Production Meeting Podcast, Tobolowsky revealed he was pitched to reprise his role, adding, “But it’s Ned thirty years later. What has his life become?” In case you were wondering, director Harold Ramis once admitted that Murray’s “Phil” was trapped in the film’s time loop for 10 years. Which classic movies are ripe for a TV adaption?