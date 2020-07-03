      Weather Alert

‘Groundhog Day’ TV Show Reportedly In The Works

Jul 3, 2020 @ 3:53pm

Now could not be a more perfect time for a TV adaption of Groundhog Day to be in the works. According to Stephen Tobolowsky, who starred as Ned “Needlenose” Ryerson in the 1993 Bill Murray classic, conversations are taking place. Speaking to the Production Meeting Podcast, Tobolowsky revealed he was pitched to reprise his role, adding, “But it’s Ned thirty years later. What has his life become?” In case you were wondering, director Harold Ramis once admitted that Murray’s “Phil” was trapped in the film’s time loop for 10 years. Which classic movies are ripe for a TV adaption?

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Terms Of Use