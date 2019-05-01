Guardians of the Galaxy Targets 2020 Production Start

Looks like Marvel will bet back to work next year with Guardians of the Galaxy.

The third installment is scheduled to start filming next year ahead of its 2021 production start date.

James Gunn is back at the helm of the film that was supposed to start production this year, but now that he’s back waiting a year to start production doesn’t seem too bad.

Are you happy that James Gunn is back with Guardians of the Galaxy? If you had the chance what job would you go back to work for?