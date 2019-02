(WHBC) – The banner for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019 was put into place this week on the side of the Hall.

Visitors to the Hall could be seen peering up at the giant banner and taking pictures in front of it.

The class is comprised of Champ Bailey, Tony Gonzalez, Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed and Johnny Robinson.

Enshrinement Week will be August 1st through the 4th.