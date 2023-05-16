Hall of Fame Village to Add New Ride Spike It

More attractions will await visitors as the Hall of Fame Village will add a new ride “Spike It” to Play Action Plaza. The 40-foot-tall drop tower will give visitors of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village the chance to be the ball and get spiked. Visitors of the Hall of Fame Village who want to ride will be strapped in to the new ride Spike It, lifted 40 feet in the air and dropped back to the ground. While the magnetic brakes keep all six riders safe, the thrill of the drop will leave guests full of adrenaline and excitement.

Spike It is another attraction at Play Action Plaza, which include other features:

Half Time Bar and Patio

Open Air Amphitheater

Walking Path

Red Zone Giant Wheel

Forward Pass Zip Line

The Red Zone giant wheel has 20 gondolas that rotate with a peak of 90 feet and the Forward Pass zip line gives guests a bird’s eye view of the entirety of the Hall of Fame, the HOF Village and surrounding areas of Canton. Tickets for Forward Pass, Red Zone and Spike it are all available at HOFVillage.com.

Source: 1480 WHBC